Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Hanmi Financial Corp Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hanmi Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $50.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

HAFC stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.75. The company had a trading volume of 8,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,414. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.34. Hanmi Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.69 million, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 90.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

