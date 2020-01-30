Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Issued By William Blair

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crane in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.74. William Blair also issued estimates for Crane’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Crane had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Crane’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CR has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Crane in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Buckingham Research upgraded Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Crane from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Crane from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

Shares of Crane stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $86.22. 89,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.86. Crane has a 1-year low of $72.57 and a 1-year high of $91.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CR. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the third quarter worth $53,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Crane by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Crane in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Crane by 14.4% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crane in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

