Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Issued By Piper Sandler

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.17.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BMRN. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

NASDAQ BMRN traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,355. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $100.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of -323.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.61.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $776,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,380,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 3,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $254,115.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,473,358.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,730,495. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

