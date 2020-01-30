Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for K12 Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:LRN)

K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for K12 in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. William Blair also issued estimates for K12’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get K12 alerts:

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. K12 had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $257.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research cut their price objective on K12 from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on K12 from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised K12 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Sidoti dropped their price target on K12 from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Shares of LRN stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.56. The company had a trading volume of 6,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,871. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.42. K12 has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $37.43. The company has a market capitalization of $680.67 million, a PE ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRN. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of K12 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of K12 by 507.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of K12 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of K12 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of K12 by 319.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About K12

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for K12 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K12 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.