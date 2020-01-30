Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Oasis Petroleum Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) – Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01).

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OAS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 target price (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.81.

Shares of OAS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.21. The company had a trading volume of 310,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,114,238. The stock has a market cap of $739.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.23. Oasis Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy producer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $482.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.16 million. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OAS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,704,393 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $174,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,458 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 106.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 138,991 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 71,698 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $25,706,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 410.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,427,982 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $19,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,871 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 145,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 72,524 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

