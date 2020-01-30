Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Raised by Analyst

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) – SunTrust Banks lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brown & Brown in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.44. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BRO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

BRO stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.13. The company had a trading volume of 48,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,164. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.45. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Brown & Brown has a twelve month low of $26.47 and a twelve month high of $45.31.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.56 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 12.23%. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,149,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 753.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 80,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 71,163 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 34,976 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 76,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 35,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth $30,873,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total transaction of $1,184,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.29%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

