Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Callaway Golf Co Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) – Imperial Capital upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Callaway Golf in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Imperial Capital analyst G. Kelly now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s FY2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

ELY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Monday. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Compass Point set a $21.50 price target on Callaway Golf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callaway Golf has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.69.

Callaway Golf stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.36 and its 200 day moving average is $19.75. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $14.49 and a 1-year high of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 9,204.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,164,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,128 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 349.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 806,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,843,000 after acquiring an additional 627,229 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 184.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 889,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,259,000 after acquiring an additional 576,838 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the third quarter worth about $9,499,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 592.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 471,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,000 after acquiring an additional 403,633 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 24,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $536,416.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,519.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

