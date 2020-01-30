Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Reduced by Analyst

K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) – Research analysts at First Analysis decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for K12 in a research report issued on Monday, January 27th. First Analysis analyst C. Greendale now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. First Analysis also issued estimates for K12’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research cut their target price on K12 from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Sidoti cut their target price on K12 from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised K12 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on K12 from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

Shares of NYSE:LRN traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.56. 6,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,871. The stock has a market cap of $680.67 million, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. K12 has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $37.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.98.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $257.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.21 million. K12 had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in K12 by 54.1% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 331,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,750,000 after purchasing an additional 116,306 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in K12 in the third quarter worth $329,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in K12 by 26.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 67,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 13,886 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in K12 by 3.9% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 133,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in K12 in the third quarter worth $1,109,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

K12 Company Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

