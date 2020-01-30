Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) Raised by Analyst

MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MEDNAX in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.84. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for MEDNAX’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 40.86%. The company had revenue of $888.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. MEDNAX’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on MEDNAX from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MEDNAX from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. MEDNAX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of NYSE:MD traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.23. 16,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,479. MEDNAX has a 1-year low of $19.93 and a 1-year high of $38.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

In other news, Director Md Pascal J. Goldschmidt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $114,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,584.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MD. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in MEDNAX by 381.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 269,457 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 431,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,767,000 after acquiring an additional 213,629 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,117,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,194,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

