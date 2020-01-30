Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Preferred Bank Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Preferred Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.29. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $42.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 17.76%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

PFBC traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.80. 1,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,440. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $920.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.20. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $41.98 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.94%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $516,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

