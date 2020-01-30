Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) Raised by Analyst

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for QEP Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.17. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for QEP Resources’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Get QEP Resources alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on QEP. ValuEngine raised QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Williams Capital raised QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens raised QEP Resources from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

QEP Resources stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,658,194. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average is $3.93. The company has a market cap of $775.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. QEP Resources has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $8.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QEP. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in QEP Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in QEP Resources by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 625,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in QEP Resources by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 222,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 41,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in QEP Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for QEP Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QEP Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.