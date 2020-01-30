Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) Lowered by William Blair

Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inogen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the medical technology company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. William Blair also issued estimates for Inogen’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get Inogen alerts:

INGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Inogen from $47.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Inogen in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of Inogen stock opened at $45.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.63. Inogen has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $155.75.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $91.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.65 million. Inogen had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Inogen in the 2nd quarter worth $4,892,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Inogen in the third quarter valued at about $2,241,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Inogen in the third quarter valued at about $1,758,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Inogen by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 723,852 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,680,000 after buying an additional 20,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Inogen by 42.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after buying an additional 17,829 shares in the last quarter.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.