Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Lifted by Analyst

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 23.21% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MMLP. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Martin Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Shares of MMLP stock opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21, a PEG ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.17. Martin Midstream Partners has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $14.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMLP. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 25.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 59.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 172,157 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 103.3% during the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 33,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. 26.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is -526.32%.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

