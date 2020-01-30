Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) Increased by Imperial Capital

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) – Stock analysts at Imperial Capital lifted their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Matador Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Imperial Capital analyst I. Haas now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $15.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.15. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $279.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.69 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 190,974 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 34,023 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,308,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,934,000 after purchasing an additional 451,000 shares during the period.

In related news, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $26,505.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 33,250 shares of company stock worth $468,854 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

