Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Walt Disney Co Issued By Imperial Capital (NYSE:DIS)

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) – Equities researchers at Imperial Capital upped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Walt Disney in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now forecasts that the entertainment giant will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.18. Imperial Capital currently has a “Hold” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DIS. ValuEngine cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.77.

NYSE DIS traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $136.15. 6,124,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,197,166. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at $15,250,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,875 shares of company stock worth $2,764,627 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1,052.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 25,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 23,744 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 103.6% during the third quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 140,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,258,000 after purchasing an additional 71,300 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $234,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,620,674 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $341,526,000 after purchasing an additional 11,718 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 69.6% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 47,347 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 19,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

