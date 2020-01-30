Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Pentair PLC Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pentair in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $755.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.02 million. Pentair had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

PNR has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pentair and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

Shares of PNR stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $43.56. 35,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pentair has a one year low of $34.50 and a one year high of $47.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.93%.

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 6,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $270,510.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,569.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,348 shares of company stock valued at $791,043. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Pentair by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 412,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,923,000 after acquiring an additional 44,148 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 108,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 33,949 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Pentair by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at about $853,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

