Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Lowered by SunTrust Banks

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Xilinx in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the programmable devices maker will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.84. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Xilinx’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Xilinx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.22.

Shares of XLNX traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,877,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,200. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.59. Xilinx has a one year low of $87.56 and a one year high of $141.60. The firm has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The company had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Xilinx declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the programmable devices maker to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.53%.

In other news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $328,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,364.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Xilinx by 42.8% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 367 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Xilinx in the third quarter worth about $38,000. CNB Bank raised its position in Xilinx by 453.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

