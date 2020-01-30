QCash (QC) Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges

QCash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. QCash has a total market capitalization of $44.61 million and $296.34 million worth of QCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QCash has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One QCash token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001526 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QCash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.51 or 0.03091269 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010610 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00197363 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030649 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00122331 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

QCash Token Profile

QCash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,100 tokens. QCash’s official website is www.zb.cn.

Buying and Selling QCash

QCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.