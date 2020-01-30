qiibee Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.18 Million (QBX)

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One qiibee token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Coinsuper. Over the last week, qiibee has traded 204% higher against the US dollar. qiibee has a total market capitalization of $2.18 million and $2,954.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $294.40 or 0.03106901 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010565 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00195283 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00030380 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00122982 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

qiibee Token Profile

qiibee’s total supply is 1,380,392,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 587,573,005 tokens. The official website for qiibee is qiibee.com. qiibee’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. qiibee’s official message board is blog.qiibee.com.

Buying and Selling qiibee

qiibee can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as qiibee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire qiibee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy qiibee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

