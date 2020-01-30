Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock Position Reduced by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the quarter. Qorvo accounts for about 0.9% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $5,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 475.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Qorvo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Qorvo to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.78.

In other news, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 2,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.71, for a total transaction of $280,923.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,719,026.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Y. Ho sold 10,660 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $1,089,665.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,793.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,070 shares of company stock worth $2,402,702 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

QRVO opened at $112.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 54.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Qorvo Inc has a 1 year low of $58.52 and a 1 year high of $118.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.99.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $869.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Qorvo Inc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.