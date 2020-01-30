Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $98.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.11% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on shares of Qorvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Qorvo to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.56. The stock had a trading volume of 228,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,139. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 53.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $58.52 and a twelve month high of $118.78.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $869.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.62 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 15.10%. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 2,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.71, for a total transaction of $280,923.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,719,026.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total transaction of $50,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,591.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,402,702 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

