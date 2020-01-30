Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.22.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.69. 3,809,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.22, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.45. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $58.52 and a twelve month high of $118.78.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $869.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.62 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 15.10%. Qorvo’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Qorvo will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 2,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.71, for a total value of $280,923.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,719,026.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $218,732.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,302.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,070 shares of company stock worth $2,402,702. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Man Group plc increased its stake in Qorvo by 5,205.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,023,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,584 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 13,099.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 406,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,107,000 after purchasing an additional 403,861 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its stake in Qorvo by 879.5% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 382,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,974,000 after purchasing an additional 343,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Qorvo by 142.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 301,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,212,000 after purchasing an additional 176,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Qorvo by 100.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 332,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,685,000 after purchasing an additional 166,764 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.