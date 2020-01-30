Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra raised shares of Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on shares of Qorvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Qorvo to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.11.

Shares of Qorvo stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,934,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,139. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $58.52 and a 12 month high of $118.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.70 and its 200 day moving average is $89.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $869.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.62 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qorvo will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David H. Y. Ho sold 10,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $1,089,665.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,793.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $218,732.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,759 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,302.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,070 shares of company stock worth $2,402,702. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 11.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 321,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,828,000 after purchasing an additional 33,010 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 16.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 32,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 22.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 6.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 509,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,764,000 after buying an additional 32,226 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

