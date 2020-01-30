Qredit Market Capitalization Achieves $801,218.00 (XQR)

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded 49% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 30th. Qredit has a market cap of $801,218.00 and $974.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qredit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Altilly. During the last week, Qredit has traded 28.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000190 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000245 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 63% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qredit Profile

Qredit (XQR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit’s official message board is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. The official website for Qredit is qredit.io. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qredit Coin Trading

Qredit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

