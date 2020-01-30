QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,036 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 5,385 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,545 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 451,093 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $39,800,000 after acquiring an additional 27,478 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,391 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $1,622,253.10. Following the transaction, the president now owns 58,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,006,880.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $270,033.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,458 shares of company stock worth $9,349,683 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.58.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $88.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.37.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.