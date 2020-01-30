QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,335 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in QUALCOMM by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,249 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 4,382 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 17,153 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Argus raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.58.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,183,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,845,062. The company has a market capitalization of $101.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.62. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.10 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.37.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 18.07%. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,045 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $1,622,253.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,780 shares in the company, valued at $5,006,880.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,458 shares of company stock worth $9,349,683 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

