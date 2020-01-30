Quant Reaches Market Capitalization of $52.12 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Quant has a total market cap of $52.12 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded 34.6% higher against the US dollar. One Quant token can now be purchased for about $4.32 or 0.00045732 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Fatbtc.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006279 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00303524 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010667 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001896 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00012343 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007666 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quant Profile

QNT is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The official website for Quant is quant.network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Quant

Quant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

