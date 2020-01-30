Quantstamp (QSP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $243,610.00

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One Quantstamp token can currently be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, GOPAX, Kucoin and IDEX. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $5.66 million and $243,610.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quantstamp has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $291.51 or 0.03091269 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010610 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00197363 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030649 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00122331 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp was first traded on October 1st, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

Quantstamp can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX, GOPAX, Kucoin, Gate.io, Huobi and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

