Quark Market Cap Reaches $1.16 Million (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 41.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 30th. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges including FreiExchange, Cryptopia and Bittylicious. Quark has a market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $22.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Quark has traded down 32.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 262,411,144 coins. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info.

Quark Coin Trading

Quark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, FreiExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

