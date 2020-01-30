Qubitica (QBIT) Price Hits $29.66

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One Qubitica token can currently be purchased for approximately $29.66 or 0.00314591 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Qubitica has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Qubitica has a market capitalization of $23.99 million and $171,083.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qubitica alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006344 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00045708 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010660 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012302 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007666 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Qubitica Profile

Qubitica (QBIT) is a token. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 808,675 tokens. Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net. The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qubitica Token Trading

Qubitica can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubitica should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qubitica using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qubitica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qubitica and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.