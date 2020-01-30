Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $6.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.80 billion to $7.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.89 billion.Quest Diagnostics also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.60 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DGX. ValuEngine lowered Quest Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays downgraded Quest Diagnostics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an underweight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.07.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,410. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $82.59 and a 12-month high of $111.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $4,786,651.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,321 shares in the company, valued at $5,513,415.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $857,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,658.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.