Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 9.58%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Quest Diagnostics updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.60 EPS and its FY20 guidance to at least $6.60 EPS.

Shares of DGX traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.00. 1,449,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,381. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.12. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $82.59 and a 1 year high of $112.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $4,786,651.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,415.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $857,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,658.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on DGX. Bank of America cut Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.13.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

