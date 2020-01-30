Quixant (LON:QXT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Quixant (LON:QXT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 185 ($2.43) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 250 ($3.29). Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.63% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Quixant in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of QXT remained flat at $GBX 173.50 ($2.28) during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 23,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,946. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 221.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 234.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09. Quixant has a fifty-two week low of GBX 146 ($1.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 343.50 ($4.52).

About Quixant

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of PC based gaming platforms and display solutions for the gaming and slot machine industry worldwide. The company also designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming monitors, such as floating and standard gaming monitors, and button decks.

