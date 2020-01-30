Qurate Retail Inc Series A Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 14,910 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 8,671% compared to the average volume of 170 put options.

Several equities analysts recently commented on QRTEA shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qurate Retail Inc Series A presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

NASDAQ:QRTEA traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $8.64. The company had a trading volume of 104,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,547,343. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.25.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a positive return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Qurate Retail Inc Series A’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 58,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $490,813.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QRTEA. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 150.9% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

