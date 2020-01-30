RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,300 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the December 31st total of 148,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other RA Medical Systems news, major shareholder Martin Burstein sold 28,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $30,727.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,682 shares of company stock worth $78,871. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get RA Medical Systems alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in RA Medical Systems by 257.5% in the 4th quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 128,756 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in RA Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in RA Medical Systems by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 10,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

RMED has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of RA Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of RA Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RA Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

Shares of RMED traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.36. 189,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,395. The company has a market capitalization of $28.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 5.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.65. RA Medical Systems has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $7.73.

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.80). RA Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 112.93% and a negative net margin of 797.11%. The company had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 million. Sell-side analysts expect that RA Medical Systems will post -4.78 EPS for the current year.

About RA Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for RA Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RA Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.