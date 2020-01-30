Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rambus in a research report issued on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rambus’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Rambus from $16.00 to $17.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rambus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.06.

Shares of RMBS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.02. The stock had a trading volume of 649,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,197. Rambus has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.34). Rambus had a negative net margin of 40.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMBS. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Rambus by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 75,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rambus by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rambus by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 37,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Rambus by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 104,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Rambus by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Rambus news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 37,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $531,499.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 3,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $47,536.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,658.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,629 shares of company stock worth $935,948. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

