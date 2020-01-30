Rambus Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 937 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 810% compared to the typical daily volume of 103 put options.

In related news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 37,615 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $531,499.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 3,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $47,536.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,658.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,629 shares of company stock worth $935,948 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rambus by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,674,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,560,000 after buying an additional 590,445 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,108,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,674,000 after buying an additional 45,415 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,507,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 4,124.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 82.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 853,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,274,000 after acquiring an additional 385,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RMBS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.98. The company had a trading volume of 614,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,197. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.23. Rambus has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.34). Rambus had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 40.36%. The firm had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rambus will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Rambus from $16.00 to $17.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rambus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Rambus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.06.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

