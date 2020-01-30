Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Invests $2.56 Million in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 53,315 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 408.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,716,237.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 208,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $9,328,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,034,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,509,475. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $202.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.