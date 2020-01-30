Rank Group (LON:RNK) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Rank Group (LON:RNK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rank Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of RNK stock opened at GBX 281.57 ($3.70) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.08, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.42. Rank Group has a one year low of GBX 142.40 ($1.87) and a one year high of GBX 285 ($3.75). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 274.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 213.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05.

In related news, insider William Floydd acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.84) per share, for a total transaction of £54,000 ($71,033.94). Also, insider Christopher Bell acquired 20,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 242 ($3.18) per share, for a total transaction of £49,885.88 ($65,622.05).

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, and Belgium. The company operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, UK Digital, and Enracha segments. It offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as social and bingo clubs.

