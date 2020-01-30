Rank Group (LON:RNK) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Rank Group (LON:RNK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rank Group in a research note on Thursday.

Get Rank Group alerts:

LON:RNK opened at GBX 284.15 ($3.74) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 274.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 213.63. Rank Group has a 52 week low of GBX 142.40 ($1.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 285 ($3.75). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40.

In related news, insider William Floydd acquired 25,000 shares of Rank Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 216 ($2.84) per share, for a total transaction of £54,000 ($71,033.94). Also, insider Christopher Bell acquired 20,614 shares of Rank Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 242 ($3.18) per share, for a total transaction of £49,885.88 ($65,622.05).

Rank Group Company Profile

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, and Belgium. The company operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, UK Digital, and Enracha segments. It offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as social and bingo clubs.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Rank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.