Rank Group PLC (LON:RNK) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.80

Rank Group PLC (LON:RNK) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of RNK stock traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) on Thursday, hitting GBX 285 ($3.75). The company had a trading volume of 388,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,034. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 274.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 213.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.08, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.42. Rank Group has a twelve month low of GBX 142.40 ($1.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 285 ($3.75).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RNK. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rank Group in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rank Group in a research note on Thursday.

In other Rank Group news, insider William Floydd bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.84) per share, with a total value of £54,000 ($71,033.94). Also, insider Christopher Bell bought 20,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 242 ($3.18) per share, with a total value of £49,885.88 ($65,622.05).

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, and Belgium. The company operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, UK Digital, and Enracha segments. It offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as social and bingo clubs.

