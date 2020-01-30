Rate3 Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Rate3 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, Ethfinex, Coinrail and FCoin. Rate3 has a total market capitalization of $696,607.00 and $116,647.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rate3 has traded 33.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00037388 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $550.39 or 0.05811124 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00025177 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00128684 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034332 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00015964 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Rate3 Profile

RTE is a token. It was first traded on April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3.

Rate3 Token Trading

Rate3 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, ABCC, Hotbit, HADAX, FCoin, Ethfinex, Coinrail, BitForex, DDEX, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

