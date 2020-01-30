Rathbone Brothers plc (LON:RAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rathbone Brothers plc (LON:RAT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,363.33 ($31.09).

RAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.62) price objective (up from GBX 2,070 ($27.23)) on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rathbone Brothers to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 2,450 ($32.23) to GBX 2,240 ($29.47) in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of LON:RAT opened at GBX 1,974 ($25.97) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. Rathbone Brothers has a 52-week low of GBX 1,986 ($26.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,560 ($33.68). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,080.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,166.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.38.

About Rathbone Brothers

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides personalized investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, and trustees in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trusts, financial planning, banking and loan, and unitized portfolio services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

