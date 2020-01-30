Rational Ag (FRA:RAA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rational Ag (FRA:RAA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €645.11 ($750.13).

RAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €560.00 ($651.16) target price on Rational and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Baader Bank set a €675.00 ($784.88) target price on Rational and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €500.00 ($581.40) target price on Rational and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €789.00 ($917.44) target price on Rational and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rational in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

RAA stock opened at €689.50 ($801.74) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €713.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of €662.77. Rational has a 52-week low of €428.33 ($498.06) and a 52-week high of €595.02 ($691.88).

About Rational

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

