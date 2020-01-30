Ravencoin (RVN) Reaches Market Cap of $148.81 Million

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $148.81 million and approximately $7.81 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0275 or 0.00000294 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Cryptohub, Nanex and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.11 or 0.03146971 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010736 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00193324 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030638 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00123097 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00036590 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 5,403,385,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ravencoin Coin Trading

Ravencoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, TradeOgre, Nanex, Cryptohub, Upbit, Bittrex, IDCM and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

