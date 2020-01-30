Raymond James Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Superior Plus in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Superior Plus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.39.

SPB opened at C$11.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.22. Superior Plus has a 1-year low of C$10.75 and a 1-year high of C$13.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 103.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.42.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$448.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$520.00 million.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 637.17%.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

