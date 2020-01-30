Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Stake Lessened by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,406 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Raymond James worth $15,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2.7% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 123.0% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.5% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 13.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Raymond James from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Raymond James from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Raymond James from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Argus restated a “focus list” rating on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.86.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey E. Trocin sold 17,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total value of $1,529,242.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider George Catanese sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.61, for a total value of $41,579.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at $541,423.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,545 shares of company stock worth $4,038,541. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE RJF opened at $90.44 on Thursday. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $72.94 and a fifty-two week high of $97.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.53.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

