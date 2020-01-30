Raymond James Upgrades Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) to Outperform

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $78.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.93.

NYSE:PB traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.39. The stock had a trading volume of 44,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,224. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $61.85 and a one year high of $75.36. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.83 and its 200-day moving average is $69.25.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $267.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kevin J. Hanigan purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.24 per share, for a total transaction of $207,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PB. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,998,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,795,000 after buying an additional 888,095 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 146.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,468,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,720,000 after acquiring an additional 872,086 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $10,266,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $5,220,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 216,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,531,000 after acquiring an additional 65,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

