Raymond James Upgrades Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) to Outperform

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RUTH. Stephens set a $24.00 price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Shares of RUTH traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.51. 389,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,451. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day moving average of $21.36. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $27.14. The firm has a market cap of $577.04 million, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $103.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUTH. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 205.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 46.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.