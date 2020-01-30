RealChain (RCT) Trading 21.8% Higher Over Last Week

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last week, RealChain has traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. RealChain has a total market cap of $204,735.00 and $20,405.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RealChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex, CoinBene and OKEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00036663 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $553.60 or 0.05793552 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00025318 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00128680 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00016242 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002627 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00033687 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002888 BTC.

About RealChain

RCT is a token. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 490,525,856 tokens. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund. The official website for RealChain is rcfund.org.

RealChain Token Trading

RealChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DigiFinex and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RealChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

